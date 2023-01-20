KVS Recruitment 2022-23: Exam schedule for Primary Teacher, Officer and other posts released at kvsangathan.nic.in

File photo

KVS Recruitment 2022 exam dates have been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The tentative schedule is for Primary Teacher, Officer, and other posts. Candidates can go through the KVS exam date notice on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to begin on February 7 and will end on March 6, 2023. The tentative schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16

Date of Examination Post

Assistant Commissioner: 07.02.2023

Principal: 08.02.2023

Vice-Principal & PRT(Music): 09.02.2023

TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023

PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023

Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator: 20.02.2023

PRT: 21-28 Feb. 2023

Jr Secretariat Assistant: March 01-05, 2023

Stenographer Gr- II: March 05, 2023

Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant: 06.03.2023

KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam schedule