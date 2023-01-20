KVS Recruitment 2022-23: Exam schedule for Primary Teacher, Officer and other posts released at kvsangathan.nic.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
KVS Recruitment 2022 exam dates have been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The tentative schedule is for Primary Teacher, Officer, and other posts. Candidates can go through the KVS exam date notice on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to begin on February 7 and will end on March 6, 2023. The tentative schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16
Date of Examination Post
- Assistant Commissioner: 07.02.2023
- Principal: 08.02.2023
- Vice-Principal & PRT(Music): 09.02.2023
- TGT: 12-14 Feb 2023
- PGT: 16-20 Feb 2023
- Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator: 20.02.2023
- PRT: 21-28 Feb. 2023
- Jr Secretariat Assistant: March 01-05, 2023
- Stenographer Gr- II: March 05, 2023
- Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant: 06.03.2023
