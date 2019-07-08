KVS Recruitment 2019: Result released for teaching and non teaching staff, check @kvsangathan.nic.in

Headlines

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

8 Ayurvedic herbs to strengthen hair

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his early days was 'worst thing': 'This is the dumbest...'

HomeEducation

Education

KVS Recruitment 2019: Result released for teaching and non teaching staff, check @kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) released the results for teaching and non-teaching posts like PRT, TGT, LDC, UDC, STENO on July 8. Candidates can their results on the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 08:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) released the results for teaching and non-teaching posts like PRT, TGT, LDC, UDC, STENO on July 8. Candidates can their results on the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a tweet on July 3 said that the result will be declared today for the 7622 vacant posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) while addressing the eighth deputy commissioner's conference of KVS.

During his address, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that the departement has cleared the way for the appointment. More than 7000 teachers and other staff in KVS would be appointed after the result is declared. 

Today, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan tweeted the direct link of the result.

Steps to check the result:

1. Click on the direct link mentioned in the list

2. A PDF file of the merit list has been released for each of the post mentioned above.

3. Candidates are requested to check their name against the list for the post they applied for.

4. Take a print out of the list for future refrence.

About:-

 The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is a system of central government schools, controls over 1,193 schools in India and few in abroad.

  The main objective of KVS are –

1. To pursue excellence in the field of education.

2. To carry out Educational Research and Training.

3. To create a sense of ‘Indianness’ among students.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rs 2901 cheaper than Apple iPhone 15, check details

Ratan Tata’s dream car designed as futuristic off-roader, Tata Nano avatar that you can’t miss

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

Multigrain atta vs regular atta: Which is better for your health?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE