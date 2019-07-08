KVS Recruitment 2019: Result released for teaching and non teaching staff, check @kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) released the results for teaching and non-teaching posts like PRT, TGT, LDC, UDC, STENO on July 8. Candidates can their results on the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a tweet on July 3 said that the result will be declared today for the 7622 vacant posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) while addressing the eighth deputy commissioner's conference of KVS.

During his address, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that the departement has cleared the way for the appointment. More than 7000 teachers and other staff in KVS would be appointed after the result is declared.

Today, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan tweeted the direct link of the result.

Steps to check the result:

1. Click on the direct link mentioned in the list

2. A PDF file of the merit list has been released for each of the post mentioned above.

3. Candidates are requested to check their name against the list for the post they applied for.

4. Take a print out of the list for future refrence.

About:-

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is a system of central government schools, controls over 1,193 schools in India and few in abroad.

The main objective of KVS are –

1. To pursue excellence in the field of education.

2. To carry out Educational Research and Training.

3. To create a sense of ‘Indianness’ among students.