KVS, AAI, TPSC and more: Here's list of government jobs to apply for this week

Check here a list of government jobs to apply for in this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

List of government jobs for this week | Photo: Pixabay

This week is full of opportunities for people who are looking for job opportunities. From KVS to AAI and from TPSC to ISRO, here is a list of government jobs, that you can apply for in this week. 

Check the complete list here: 

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Jobs 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is looking for candidates to fill various posts of Teaching and Non Teaching faculty. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the KVS Recruitment 2022 from the official website of KVS-- kvsangathan.nic.in. The application process for KVS recruitment will end on December 26. As many as 6990 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

AAI Jobs 2022

Airports Authority of India (AAI) recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to hire candidates for the posts of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others. Concerned candidates can apply for government jobs from the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. A total of 364 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested candidates must submit their application for AAI Recruitment 2022 on or before January 21, 2023. 

MMRCL Recruitment 2022

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has opened up for Director (Systems and O&M) and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the MMRCL Recruitment 2022 till January 18, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. A total of 3 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

TPSC Recruitment 2022

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Junior Engineer, TES, Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical), Group-B Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B), Diploma (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-C Non-Gazetted under Public Works Department through the Combined Competitive Examination Rules-2022 will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website-- tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 26. A total of 200 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2022

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ with BE/BTech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 19. Meanwhile, the examination fee can be paid till December 21.

