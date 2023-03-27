KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registrations to begin today at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details

File photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to begin the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 registrations from today, (March 27, 2023). The KVS application form will be available on kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 17 by 7 pm.

“Registration for Class II and above will be started from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only”, reads the official notification.

The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be available on April 20, 2023. The second list will be released on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 4, 2023.

Whereas, KVS Class II and above registration will start from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Register if you are first time user

Login or sign in to the admission application portal

Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents

Reviewing forms, checking declarations, and submitting the form

List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on the School’s Notice Board.