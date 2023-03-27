Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registrations to begin today at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details

The second list will be released on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 4, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registrations to begin today at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details
File photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to begin the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 registrations from today, (March 27, 2023). The KVS application form will be available on kvsangathan.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 17 by 7 pm.

“Registration for Class II and above will be started from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only”, reads the official notification.

The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be available on April 20, 2023. The second list will be released on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 4, 2023.

Whereas, KVS Class II and above registration will start from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Register if you are first time user
  • Login or sign in to the admission application portal
  • Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents
  • Reviewing forms, checking declarations, and submitting the form 

List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on the School’s Notice Board.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.