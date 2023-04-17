Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process to end today at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details

The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be available on April 20, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 registration process to end today at kvsangathan.nic.in, check details
File photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to conclude the KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-2024 registrations today, (April 17). Interested candidates can apply at kvsangathan.nic.in. 

The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be available on April 20, 2023. The second list will be released on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 4, 2023.

KVS Class II and above registration started on 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Steps to register

  • Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Register if you are first time user
  • Login or sign in to the admission application portal
  • Filling in the admission application form and uploading documents
  • Reviewing forms, checking declarations, and submitting the form 

List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on the School’s Notice Board.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.