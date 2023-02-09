Search icon
KVS CBT Exam 2023 delayed for 13,404 recruitments: Check new date, other details here

KVS Recruitment CBT Exam 2023 dates have been postponed due to assembly elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

KVS Recruitment 2023 CBT exam dates delayed | Photo: PTI

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) computer-based test examination date for recruitment of staff at various posts has been revised. An official notice states that the dates of the KVS Recruitment Exam 2023 dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. As per the revised exam date, PGT (Physics) and PGT(Commerce) will now be held on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the Hindi Translator post will be conducted on February 20.

“Due to assembly elections in some States, the revised schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No 15 and 16 is given below,” reads the official notification. One can check the revised exam date by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS CBT Recruitment Exam 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment)”
  • A new PDF document will appear on the screen
  • Check the date of examination, shift, and name of the post
  • Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

KVS CBT Recruitment Exam 2023: Vacancy details 

  • Primary Teacher- 6414
  • Junior Secretarial Assistant- 702
  • Stenographer Grade II- 54
  • Senior Secretarial Assistant- 322
  • Hindi Translator- 11
  • Assistant Section Officer ASO- 156
  • Assistant Engineer Civil- 02
  • Finance Officer- 06
  • Primary Teacher (Music)- 303
  • Librarian- 355
  • Post Graduate Teacher (PGT Various Subject)- 1409
  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Various Subject)- 3176
  • Assistant Commissioner- 52
  • Principal- 239
  • Vice Principal- 203
