KVS CBT Exam 2023 delayed for 13,404 recruitments: Check new date, other details here

KVS Recruitment 2023 CBT exam dates delayed | Photo: PTI

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) computer-based test examination date for recruitment of staff at various posts has been revised. An official notice states that the dates of the KVS Recruitment Exam 2023 dates have been revised due to assembly elections in some states. As per the revised exam date, PGT (Physics) and PGT(Commerce) will now be held on February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination for the Hindi Translator post will be conducted on February 20.

“Due to assembly elections in some States, the revised schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No 15 and 16 is given below,” reads the official notification. One can check the revised exam date by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS CBT Recruitment Exam 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Schedule of Computer Based Test (Direct Recruitment)”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen

Check the date of examination, shift, and name of the post

Download the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Read: RRB Recruitment 2023: Additional panel released for paramedical, technician and JE posts, check direct link

KVS CBT Recruitment Exam 2023: Vacancy details