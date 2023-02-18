KVS Admit Card 2022 for Primary Teacher and other posts released at kvsangathan.nic.in, get direct link here

Search icon
Candidates can download the KVS admit card through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

File photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit card for the KVS exam 2022 for Primary Teachers and other posts. Candidates can download the KVS admit card through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher and Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

The CBT exams is scheduled to be held from February 17-20 for PGT, February 20 for Hindi Translator, February 21 for Primary Teacher, February 22 for Primary Teacher and Finance Officer and Primary Teacher and Asstt Engineer, February 23 for PGT, February 24, 25, 26, 28 for Primary Teacher, March 1, 2, 4 and 5 for Jr Secretariat Assistant, March 5 for Stenographer Grade II, March 6 for Librarian, March 11 for Asstt Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant posts.

KVS Admit Card 2022: Direct link

KVS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Admit Card 2022 link available
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
