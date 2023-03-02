Search icon
KVS Admit Card for PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher, Non-Teaching recruitment exam released, direct link here

KVS Admit Card 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and other posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

File photo

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the admit card for KVS direct recruitment posts. Candidates who will appear for the KVS recruitment exam can download the admit card through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS recruitment exam is for the post of PGT, Hindi Translator, Primary Teacher, and Non-Teaching posts. The admit card direct links for all the posts are available on the KVS official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and other posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVS.

KVS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Admit Card 2022 for the direct recruitment posts link 
  • Enter the required login details 
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KVS Admit Card 2022: direct link

