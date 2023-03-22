KVS Admission 2023 date for class 1 to class 10th released at kvsangathan.nic.in, registration to begin on March 27

File photo

The admission schedule for session 2023 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. KVS admission dates are for Class 1 to class 10. To check the admission schedule, visit the official website of KVS kvsangathan.nic.in.

A list of children registered, a list of eligible children, a category-wise list of provisionally selected children, a waiting list, and subsequent lists will be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on School’s Notice Board.

If any of the dates happen to be a public holiday the next working day will be treated as the opening/closing date.

KVS Class 1 registration will begin on March 27 and will end on April 17, 2023. The provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates will be available on April 20, 2023. The second list will be released on April 28, 2023, and the third list will be released on May 4, 2023.

Whereas, KVS Class II and above registration will start from 03.04.2023 (Monday) at 08:00 am to 12.04.2023 (Wednesday) up to 04:00 pm if vacancies exist in offline mode only. The duly filled-up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

KVS Admission 2023 schedule

KVS Admission 2023 official notice