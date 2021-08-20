KSP Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Police Constable posts â€“ Hereâ€™s how to apply, eligibility and other details

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting applications for the post of 387 Police Constable (Civil). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of KSP, ksp.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 6, 2021. Interested candidates can go through the KSP recruitment details mentioned below -

KSP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Police Constable (Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 387 (293-Male & 94 Female)

Pay Scale: Not Specified

KSP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done PUC, class 12th (class 12th CBSE, class 12th ICSE, class 12 SSE) or equivalent

Age Limit: 19 to 31 years

Application Fee: Payment should be made in the State Bank of India (SBI)/ Post office only.

For GM & OBC 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B: Rs. 400/-

For SC/ST/Cat-01: Rs. 200/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the KSP website ksp.gov.in.

Starting Date for online application submission: August 19, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 06, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 08, 2021

KSP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Physical Standard Test & Endurance Test.

KSP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 notification: ksponline.co.in