KSEEB SSLC result 2021: How to check Karnataka class 10 result if official website karresults.nic.in crashes

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare Karnataka SSLC result today (August 9) in less than 5 minutes. KSEEB Class 10 Result will be declared at 3.30 pm. Students can check Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 through the official websites- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2021:

Visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam Result’ link

Enter your roll number and other required details

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed.

Download and take a printout for future reference

Websites to Check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

More than eight lakh students have registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021.

After getting postponed many times, Karnataka SSLC class 10 Exams 2021 were conducted offline during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. KSEEB Class 10 exams were held on July 19 and July 22. The Karnataka SSLC class 10 Exams 2021 were held following all COVID-19 safety protocols and only on two days.

The Karnataka government has taken all necessary arrangements to provide a safe and conducive environment for students who appeared for the examinations.

It also said that all the staff on duty was also vaccinated before the exams were conducted. To recall, the Karnataka board exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 21 to July 5, 2021. However, they got postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 8.5 lakh students appeared for exams with 99.6% attendance. The Karnataka SSLC exams had two combined papers with multiple-choice questions. Instead of the long theory-based questions, the students had to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) or objective-type questions.

KSEEB has released the answer key for Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 already. It was expected that the result will be announced in 15 days. However, students are still waiting for the official update.