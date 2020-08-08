KSEEB Karnataka SSLC exams 2020: Results to be declared on Aug 10 at 3 PM, check @karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC or class 10 results on Monday, August 10. State Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar confirmed the result date, saying, “Karnataka SSLC results to be announced at 3 pm on Monday, August 10.”

Earlier, he had said that the results will be declared in the first week of August.

Steps to check the Karnataka class 10 results 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-karresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link-'Karnataka SSLC results 2020'

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other necessary details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students can also access the results through SMS. Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores.

Karnataka government conducted the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from rival parties. Students had to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the examination.

A student needs to secure at least 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams.

One student was seated per bench, and there was a limited number of students alloted in each classroom.

Candidates who clear the Class 10 Exams in Karnataka will progress for higher secondary education and have to select their streams for the Class 12 examinations.