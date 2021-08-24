KSEEB Karnataka SSLC 2021: Exam datesheet for supplementary exams RELEASED, check direct link here

The date sheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination was released on Tuesday by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The examination will be held for students from September 27 to 29.

On September 27 in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, exams will be held for subjects such as mathematics, science, social science, sociology, economics, political science, and Hindustani music.

The date sheet was released today by KSEEB on the official website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/. The date sheet clearly states that the junior technical subject papers, elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphics-2, elements of electronics engineering, and elements of computer science, will take place on September 27 in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exams will go on for 2.5 hours.

On September 29 in the morning shift, the exams will be held for first, second, and third languages. For differently-abled candidates, 15 extra minutes would also be given.

Apart from first, second, and third languages, on September 29, NSOF exam subjects including information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty, and wellness will be held.

For the uninformed, the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2021 was declared by BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary & Secondary Education, and Sakala of Karnataka. 99.99 percent of students in total passed the SSLC exam in 2021. Out of the 8,71,443 students that appeared for the exam, everyone passed except for a girl who did not sit for the exam. The pass percentage in 2021 is 99.99 percent compared to 71.80 last year.