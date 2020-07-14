KSEEB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 declared @karresults.nic.in; check details here

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday declared the results for the PUC (Pre University Course) Board Examinations.

The results are available on the board's official website karresults.nic.in. First, at 11:30 AM the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 was declared via SMS to cellphones, and then the results were available on the Karnataka PU board's official website - karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

