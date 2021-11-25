Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at konkanrailway.com – Check interview schedule, eligibility, salary

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is inviting applications for 18 Jr Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview on December 17, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website konkanrailway.com.

KRCL Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Jr. Technical Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)

No. of Vacancy: 18

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

KRCL Vacancy 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a Full-time Engineering degree (BE/B.Tech) in Electronics/Electrical and Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Communication/ Instrumentation with not less than 60% marks from a recognized University approved by AICTE.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for the Interview in the prescribed Application form along with Original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.

KRCL Jr Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-Interview: December 13 to 14, 2021 for Candidates (SC/ST/OBC)

Date of Walk-in-Interview: December 15 to 17, 2021 for Candidates (General)

KRCL Vacancy 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

KRCL Vacancy 2021 Venue Of Interview: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T), Pin- 180011.

KRCL Recruitment 2021 notification: konkanrailway.com