KPSC Recruitment 2022: Over 300 Junior Engineer, other posts vacant; check all important details here

KPSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for Junior Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the KPSC recruitment 2022 from the official site of KPSC-- kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the various posts of Karnataka PSC is till November 17.

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting Date of Online Application - October 19

Last Date of Online Application - November 17

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Junior Engineer: 169 Posts

Statistical Inspector: 122 Posts

Assistant Statistical Officer: 58 Posts

Read: SBI to AIIMS: Here is a list of government jobs to apply for this week

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fees is Rs 600 for general merit candidates, Rs 300 for candidates belonging to Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. The scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and disabled candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility