KPSC Recruitment 2022: Over 300 Junior Engineer, other posts vacant; check all important details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for Junior Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the KPSC recruitment 2022 from the official site of KPSC-- kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the various posts of Karnataka PSC is till November 17.
KPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - October 19
- Last Date of Online Application - November 17
KPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Junior Engineer: 169 Posts
- Statistical Inspector: 122 Posts
- Assistant Statistical Officer: 58 Posts
KPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees
The application fees is Rs 600 for general merit candidates, Rs 300 for candidates belonging to Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. The scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and disabled candidates are exempted from payment of fees.
KPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
- Candidates must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering (General) and Mechanical Engineering (General) granted by the board of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka
- They hold a Master's Degree in any one of the subjects of Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, Applied Statistics, Economics with Statistics/ Quantitative Techniques, Pure Economics, Applied Economics, Applied Mathematics, Econometrics or Computer Science
- The candidates willing and interested to participate in the KPSC recruitment drive must be between the age of 18 to 40 years.