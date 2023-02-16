Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 125 Apprentice posts, know how to apply

File photo

Kolkata Metro is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date to apply is till March 6, 2023.

This Kolkata Metro recruitment drive will fill up 125 posts in the organisation.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter: 81 posts

Electrician: 26 posts

Machinist: 9 posts

Welder: 9 posts

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Qualification: Matriculation (matriculate or class in 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks on average excluding optional/additional subjects and having I.T.I. certificate affiliated to NCVT compulsory in relevant trade. Copies of all certificates viz. proof of date of birth, educational/technical qualification Certificate, Caste Certificate, PH certificate, Ex-serviceman certificate, OBC certificate/Creamy Layer certificate, etc. duly attested by a Gazetted Officer of Central or State Govt. and must bear office seal and name of the attesting officer should be submitted along with the application.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: ​Application Fees

A Crossed Indian Postal Order of Rs. 100/- (rupees One hundred only) as a processing fee in favour of PFA, Metro Railway, Kolkata payable to GPO/Kolkata which is not refundable transferable under any circumstances.

How to Apply: Before applying, candidates must register their names at apprenticeshipindia.org. Application form should be sent to Dy. Chief Personnel Officer, Metro Rail Bhavan, 33/1, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071 or should be dropped in the box kept in PRO Office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Ground floor, 33/1, J.L.Nehru Road, Kolkata- 700071.

Mode of Selection: Engagement of Act Apprentices will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in the Matriculation examination or 10th Class in the 10+2 Examination System and minimum marks eligibility shall be kept at 50% in aggregate (Excluding optional/additional subject) and having ITI pass certificate is compulsory. No extra weightage shall be granted to candidates having higher education.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2023: Notification

