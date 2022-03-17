Kohbee app - Give wings to your online teaching dreams

When the pandemic hit at the end of December 2019, e-learning in India, although quite popular, was taking baby steps in terms of the number of users and downloads. But within a few months, when educational institutions had to shut down, all stakeholders began taking online learning seriously, giving the edtech industry a much-needed boost.

Against this background, seeking to help individual creator-cum-educators, Rohan Sinha, Shashwat Aditya, and Siddharth Chauhan—all IIT (BHU) alumni—founded Kohbee in July 2021. They were conveniently running their own online education platform, but while communicating with their teachers they understood the need for an all-in-one platform that can streamline the online education ecosystem for individual educators. Although a myriad of options exist in the market for online teaching, most suffer from core problems. Given the boom in this arena, many firms shifted their focus from supporting teachers to extracting profits from them. Education began to be measured in terms of course sales figures and annual profits instead of actual knowledge-sharing.

Kohbee promises a brighter future for the budding creator economy of India. With sophisticated technological tools at affordable charges, this app can really take digital education to the grass roots of India. Unmatched convenience is a hallmark of Kohbee as it allows anyone to begin their online teaching career in less than 60 seconds. This is truly a leap forward from the corporatised ed-tech sector to build real value with the motive of fueling dreams of many educators aspiring to be entrepreneurs.

Within a few months of its launch, the online teaching app Kohbee has received over one lakh downloads. At present, Kohbee is used by over 30,000 content creators and educators, and this number is increasing every day. The app is currently witnessing all kinds of teaching such as Trading, Dance, Yoga, Fitness training, Cooking and many more.

Owing to India’s multilingual character, the Kohbee app is available not just in English but also in Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi. Furthermore, by making the app available in Malay and Bahasa as well, the team is targeting South East Asian audiences.

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding the birth of the app, Siddharth Chauhan, the co-founder of Kohbee, said, “During the pandemic, creators on YouTube have increased from just 20 million to over 47 million globally, and this is expected to go up. Over 40% of these creators are in the domain of education, and it is estimated that six million creator-educators are in India alone. We want to be the de-facto app for these creators”.

He further added that the most common source of revenue for such educators is one-on-one coaching and pre-recorded courses. Hence, there is a need for platforms such as Kohbee to help creator-educators monetise their content efficiently.

Though creator-educators want to make use of the available tools, close to 60% of them do not even have access to a laptop. Kohbee solves this big problem in the education sector, and it is the first startup to come out with a mobile-based SaaS platform for the market by providing everything in one place.

Kohbee’s USP is that it provides all services in one single application with full control to the creator. In addition, "while other apps stress on DIY (do it yourself), Kohbee is the only app in the country that provides a 'done for you' solution", remarks Rohan Sinha, co-founder of Kohbee, said.

“Since individual educators lack the technical expertise to fasten their growth like other bigger edtechs, Kohbee helps them reach their aim faster and also efficiently. We will be adding new tools to our product that both educators and creators would love”, - Shashwat Aditya, Co-founder, Kohbee said.

Be it related to English, social studies, art, dance or music, French, content creation, and Instagram marketing; one can launch and teach any course on the first-of-its-kind Kohbee app. Available on Google Play, it will soon also release on iOS.

Kohbee recently raised $235,000 in a funding round led by angel investors such as Dineout CEO Ankit Mehrotra, Fitso Founder Saurabh Aggarwal, Ah! Ventures, and Fortunexus.

According to Research and Markets, the online education market in India is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20%, and it will touch $2.28 billion between 2021 and 2025. Thus, there is a clear demand for online learning, which is convenient for both learners and educators.

With remote learning and students showing enormous interest in online education, the future of decentralised learning seems to be very promising. Educators should grab this opportunity by downloading Kohbee and beginning their journey of digital content creation.

There are many challenges in online education and several apps have entered the fray, but only Kohbee supports the journey of a creator-educator, solves the real problem, and no wonder all those who use Kohbee app cannot stop talking about how user-friendly it is and the value that it creates to them.The main focus of Kohbee is to develop innovative and novel tools that can support creator-educators not only share their knowledge conveniently but also manage their ventures efficiently. Many educators have switched to the Kohbee app, as it shows the potential of an integrated creator economy in India.

The app’s vision is to create a community that is independent yet connected individuals who help each other in their success stories. Kohbee provides the best services to these creators which were not available previously as it was too expensive for them.

Kohbee promises to take more initiatives to help creator-educators realise their worth and the app will definitely generate a boom in the creator economy.

(Sponsored Feature)