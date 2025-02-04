After completing her schooling, Tina Dabi pursued Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Her interest in governance and public administration developed further during her college years, motivating her to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination immediately after graduat

IAS officer Tina Dabi is quite popular among UPSC aspirants across India after gaining nationwide fame for securing AIR 1 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt. Over the years, she has become a source of inspiration for thousands of aspirants striving to clear one of the toughest exams in the country.

Tina Dabi’s success in the UPSC exam was not an overnight achievement; she has been an exceptional student since her school days. She studied at Jesus and Mary School, Delhi, where she consistently excelled academically.

In Class 12 board results, Dabi scored 93% aggregate, with full marks (100/100) in Political Science and History.

After completing her schooling, Tina Dabi pursued Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Her interest in governance and public administration developed further during her college years, motivating her to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination immediately after graduation.

Since joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Tina Dabi has held several key positions. She initially served as the District Collector of Jaisalmer.

After taking maternity leave, she was appointed Commissioner of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in Jaipur in May 2024. Following a recent administrative reshuffle, she has now assumed the role of District Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan. She was also promoted to the Junior Administrative Pay Scale from the Senior Pay Scale, marking another milestone in her career.