KMAT 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in: How to download

KMAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022 Result has been declared at the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in by the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams, CEE Kerala.

The KMAT 2022 exam was conducted on August 28. This exam is conducted to give admission to candidates into the MBA programme at various centres across the state. CEE Kerala also released the provisional answer key on August 29 and candidates were allowed to raise their objections till September 2.

KMAT 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for KMAT 2022 Candidate Portal – Session 2

A new page will open, click on the link for “Result”

A PDF will open, search for your name or roll number

Download and save the PDF for future references.

As per the official notice issued, the candidates who secured 10 per cent of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For candidates from the SC, ST and PwD categories, the qualifying cut-off mark is 7.5 per cent of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks.

