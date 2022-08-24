KMAT 2022 session 2 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in: All you need to know

KMAT 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

The Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2022 session 2 admit card has been released today, August 24 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) at the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their application number and password to download the KMAT admit card 2022. The KMAT 2022 examination will be held on August 28.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “KMAT 2022 – Candidate's Portal (Session 2)” link

Enter your application number and password

The KMAT 2022 session 2 admit card will get displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 examinations will be for a total of 720 marks. As per the KMAT exam pattern, the paper will have questions on the English Language, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge.

The Kerala Management Admission Test will be conducted in online mode for admissions into the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) courses. The KMAT 2022 exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

