Khan Sir vs Roshan Sir: Is rivalry good or bad for students preparing for competition?

As Khan Sir remains one of Bihar's most famous educators, fellow coaching entrepreneur Raushan Anand has recently found himself in the spotlight for very different reasons, drawing attention to his remarkable journey from poverty to building Gyan Bindu Coaching.

As Raushan Anand finds himself in the spotlight over a controversy in Patna's coaching industry, many are curious about the man behind Gyan Bindu Coaching. While recent events have brought him attention for reasons unrelated to academics, his journey to becoming a well-known educator is rooted in years of struggle, financial hardship and persistence.

A Childhood Marked By Poverty

Raushan Anand was born in Dhamsena village of Bihar's Saharsa district into a farming family. Like many rural households in the region, his family depended on agriculture for survival and often faced financial difficulties.

His early education took place in government schools, where resources were limited. Despite the challenges, Raushan remained focused on studies and viewed education as the only way to improve his family's circumstances.

Leaving Home In Search Of A Better Future

At the age of 15, Raushan left his village and moved away from his family to pursue higher education. Determined to become an engineer, he followed the path taken by thousands of ambitious students and headed to Kota, Rajasthan, one of India's biggest coaching hubs.

His hard work paid off when he cleared the AIEEE examination and secured admission to BIT Mesra, one of the country's reputed engineering institutes. When Financial Constraints Ended An Engineering Dream

Getting into engineering college was a major achievement, but sustaining the education proved difficult.

The cost of tuition, accommodation and other expenses became too much for his family to bear. Despite qualifying on merit, Raushan was forced to discontinue his engineering studies due to financial constraints.

For many students, such a setback can be devastating. For Raushan, it became a turning point.

The Long Road Through Competitive Exams

After leaving engineering, he shifted his focus towards government job examinations. Like countless young aspirants in Bihar, he prepared for Bihar Police recruitment, BPSC and UPSC examinations.

His journey was filled with near-successes and disappointments. He cleared the written examination for Bihar Police but could not qualify in the physical test. He also reached the interview stage of the Bihar Public Service Commission examination but failed to make the final selection list.

These setbacks delayed his dream of securing a government job but also pushed him towards an unexpected career.

Teaching Became A Means Of Survival

During his preparation years, Raushan began helping fellow aspirants with their studies. Initially, it was an informal arrangement aimed at earning a small income. His financial situation was so difficult that there were occasions when he accepted home-cooked meals instead of money for teaching students.

However, this phase helped him discover a talent that would eventually shape his future.

Discovering His Calling As An Educator

While his own examination results brought mixed outcomes, students responded positively to his teaching style. He had a unique ability to explain difficult subjects in simple language and connect with students facing struggles similar to his own.

Gradually, teaching transformed from a side activity into a full-time mission. Students appreciated not only his academic guidance but also the fact that he understood their challenges firsthand.

The Beginning Of Gyan Bindu

On September 1, 2017, Raushan formally launched Gyan Bindu GS Academy, now known as Gyan Bindu Coaching. The beginning was modest. Only four students attended his first class.

Rather than being discouraged by the small number, he focused on building trust and delivering quality teaching. Those initial students became the foundation of what would later grow into a much larger institution.

From Four Students To Thousands

Over the years, Gyan Bindu expanded significantly and became a familiar name among candidates preparing for Bihar Police, SSC, Railway and Banking examinations.

The institute's growth mirrored Raushan's own transformation. The young man who once struggled to afford his education and accepted food in exchange for lessons gradually became the director of a recognised coaching institute in Patna.

A Story Beyond The Headlines

Today, Raushan Anand's name is being discussed because of an ongoing controversy. However, his rise from a financially struggling farming family in Saharsa to becoming a prominent figure in Bihar's coaching sector remains a story of determination and resilience.

Whatever the outcome of the current dispute, his journey reflects the aspirations of thousands of young Indians who view education as a path to a better life.