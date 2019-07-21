Kerela State Eligibilty test online registration ends on July 27

The registrations for the Kerela State Eligibility Test(KSET) will end on July 27. The test is undertaken to appoint teachers for Higher Secondary level as well as Non-Vocational teachers.

The last date of fee payment for Kerela SET is 30 July 2019.

The exam is likely to be held in the month of August.

The result is likely to be declared in the month of October.

Instructions for Online Registration:

1. Candidates must have a mobile number to register online. According to the official website all the registration details will be sent to the candidate through SMS.

2. Candidates must specify subject specialisation of the candidate at Post Graduate level.

3. SC/ST candidates must produce an attested copy of their caste certificate.

4. No correction will be allowed after data submission.

5. After successful registration, the candidate will be provided with a registration ID and site access key.

