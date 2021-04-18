Kerala University Exams 2021 postponed - Latest updates students must know

Amid Covid surge in the state, the universities in Kerala have postponed all offline exams scheduled from Monday onwards following a communique from the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Calicut University, MG University, Kannur University, Health University and Malayalam University have announced that all exams scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University also informed students that all its scheduled exams have been postponed.

"In view of the directions from the Chancellor and considering the representations from student organisations, the Vice-Chancellor has directed to postpone all scheduled examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University," a statement said.

The Governor had directed the universities that it would be ideal to postpone the examinations owing to the safety of the students and teachers with the Covid cases mounting in the state.

Students and parents had earlier petitioned the universities to postpone the examinations. Senior Congress leader and opposition leader of the state Ramesh Chennithala and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had also requested the Governor to postpone the examinations.

"With Kerala reporting 13,000 + new virus cases, it is irresponsible that the 6th Semester B.A/B.Sc exams of Kerala University are still scheduled from April 19. Could the University & Govt please postpone or cancel these exams?", Tharoor had tweeted.

Under the Universities Act, the Governor is the Chancellor of all the universities in Kerala and in that capacity he has a direct responsibility as regards the proper management and administration of the varsities.

The State recorded 13,835 cases on Saturday, the highest single day surge in the past few months.