Kerala TET May 2021 registration date extended, here are 5 simple steps to apply

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 registration date has been extended by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till May 23. Earlier, the last date for the registration process was till May 6 and the last date for depositing the fee was May 7, 2021.

KTET May 2021 Important Dates:

Submission of Online Application form: May 23, 2021Final Printout: May 23, 2021Downloading Admit Card through the website: Announce LaterDate of Examinations: Announce Later

Also read CGPSC Mains 2020 postponed, registration date extended up to THIS date

KTET exam is to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

Eligibility Criteria:

Also read Indian Army recruitment 2021 registration begins for SSC, Check last date to apply

Lower Primary Class: the Candidates must have passed class 12 with 45% marks.Upper Primary Class: the Candidate should have BA / B.Sc / B.Com degree.High School (Class 9 and 10): The Candidate should have BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com degree and B.Ed with at least 45% marks.High School (Class 11 and 12): the candidate must have a certificate/ diploma/ degree in the teaching of any discipline (recognized by University/ NCET/ Board of Examination/ Government of Kerala).

Official Notification: ktet.kerala.gov.in/notification

Kerala TET May 2021: Steps to register for the exam

Step 1: Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.Step 2: Click on the link ‘New Registration May 2021’ on the homepage.Step 3: Now generate the login id by proving the information.Step 4: Read the instructions, and proceed with the registration Step 5: After completing all the processes, take a printout of the application.