Kerala SSLC Results 2021 to be declared at 2 pm, know grading system and direct link

Kerala board will announce SSLC result today at 2 pm. The result for the same will be available on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Class 10 board exams were conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, this year from April 8 to 28. Around four lakh students are waiting for their SSLC results 2021.

The Kerala SSLC result is based on a nine-point grading system. The highest-grade value of Kerala SSLC is 9 and the least Class 10 SSLC grade value is 1. The grading is done on a 9-point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who scored Grade D or below will have to re-appear for the SAY (save a year exam).

The students will be awarded grace marks based on their participation in various activities, in the Kerala SSLC exam. Schools had to submit students’ details who are eligible for grace marks to the Director of Public Instruction, Thiruvananthapuram, before the SSLC exams begin.

Kerala SSLC Exam Grades:

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

Kerala was among the few states which were able to conduct board examination during pandemic. The students who are waiting for the results are advised to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The Kerala SSLC results were announced in June, last year and 98.82 per cent of the total 4,22,450 students had cleared the Class 10 board exam. 41,906 students secured A+ grade in 2020, which means these students had secured between 90-100 per cent in the SSLC exam.