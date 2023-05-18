Kerala SSLC Result 2023 tomorrow: How to check, passing marks, direct link, and other details on Class 10th board result

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for over 4.5 lakh students. Going by various media reports, the Kerala Class 10th Board Result will be declared tomorrow (May 19) at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram via press conference.

After the press conference is over, it will be updated on the official website for candidates to check. The Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 was conducted between May 9 to May 29 in pen and paper mode.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Official website

Candidates will be able to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 at the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check

To check the Kerala Class 10th board result, candidates will have to first go to the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. At the website, candidates should click on the link "SSLC Result 2023". A new window will open where candidates will be needed to enter their details such as roll number.

As you enter the required details, the result will appear on the screen. It is advised to download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read: CUET UG 2023 admit card shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in: From steps to check, exam details to participating universities

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Passing marks

Candidates who get 30 per cent and above marks will qualify for the exam. Those who are unable to clear the Kerala SSLC 2023 get a chance to appear for the supplementary exam. The details of the supplementary exam will be released soon.