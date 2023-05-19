Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 today at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in: All important details here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be declared today (May 19).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 today at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in: All important details here
Kerala SSLC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 for over 4.5 lakh students at 3 pm. The result will be declared by the General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram via press conference. After the press conference is over, it will be updated on the official website for candidates to check. The Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 was conducted between May 9 to May 29 in pen and paper mode. 
Candidates will be able to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 at the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check 

To check the Kerala Class 10th board result, candidates will have to first go to the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. At the website, candidates should click on the link "SSLC Result 2023". A new window will open where candidates will be needed to enter their details such as roll number. 

  • Go to the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 link
  • Key in the login credentials and click ‘Submit’
  • Download Kerala Class 10 result and keep a hardcopy for future reference. 

Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 tomorrow: How to check, passing marks, direct link, and other details on Class 10th board result

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.