Kerala SSLC Result 2023 today at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in: All important details here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 for over 4.5 lakh students at 3 pm. The result will be declared by the General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram via press conference. After the press conference is over, it will be updated on the official website for candidates to check. The Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 was conducted between May 9 to May 29 in pen and paper mode.

Candidates will be able to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 at the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check

To check the Kerala Class 10th board result, candidates will have to first go to the official website-- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. At the website, candidates should click on the link "SSLC Result 2023". A new window will open where candidates will be needed to enter their details such as roll number.

Go to the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in

On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 link

Key in the login credentials and click ‘Submit’

Download Kerala Class 10 result and keep a hardcopy for future reference.

