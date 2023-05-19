Search icon
Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Around 99.70% pass percentage recorded in Class 10th board result

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 is now out, around 99.70 per cent students have passed the exam this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

The wait of around 4 lakh students is finally over with the release of Kerala SSLC Result 2023. The Kerala Class 10 result has been declared at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th stands at 99.70%. The Kanpur district has topped with a 99.94 per cent pass percentage. 

Students who appeared for the Class 10th board exam 2023 can check there result by following these simple steps.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official site at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Look for SSLC results or 10th results and click on it
  • Key in your log in credentials
  • Download your result and take a print for future reference.

SSLC Result 2023 Kerala: List of websites 

  • results.kerala.nic.in
  • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

