Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Around 99.70% pass percentage recorded in Class 10th board result

The wait of around 4 lakh students is finally over with the release of Kerala SSLC Result 2023. The Kerala Class 10 result has been declared at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th stands at 99.70%. The Kanpur district has topped with a 99.94 per cent pass percentage.

Students who appeared for the Class 10th board exam 2023 can check there result by following these simple steps.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site at keralaresults.nic.in

Look for SSLC results or 10th results and click on it

Key in your log in credentials

Download your result and take a print for future reference.

SSLC Result 2023 Kerala: List of websites