Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Plus 2 result to be released on June 10 at 9am, know how to check marksheet online

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Once declared, students can check the SSLC, HSE exam results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) to declare Kerala board class 10 result 2022 on Friday (June 10) by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Once declared, students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office has announced earlier the result of Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be released by June 10. Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at 9 am.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result

  • Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in/ keralapareekshabhavan.in.
  • On the homepage, click the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’ link.
  • Fill the login details such as roll number and click on submit option.
  • The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

