Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Kerala board class 10 result TODAY at 3pm, when, how to check result keralaresults.nic.in

File photo

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is all set to declare Kerala board class 10 result 2022 soon. As per reports, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declared Kerala SSLC class results today (June 15) at 3 pm. Once declared, students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

A total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2022. Earlier, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for class 10 was expected to be declared on June 10. However, Kerala board Result date is not been officially announced by the department as yet.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office has announced earlier that the result of Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be released by June 10. Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at 9 am. However, it got postponed.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result