Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Kerala board class 10 result to be declared shortly at keralaresults.nic.in

Nearly 4.26 lakh students will receive the Kerala SSLC result 2022 today. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) to declare Kerala board class 10 result 2022 today June 15at 2.30pm. Once declared, students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for class 10 was expected to be declared on June 10. However, Kerala board Result date is not been officially announced by the department as yet.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office has announced earlier the result of Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be released by June 10. Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at 9 am.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result