Kerala SSLC Result 2022: DHSE Kerala board class 10 result expected tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

Once declared, students can then check the results from the official websites, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and keralaresult.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is all set to declare Kerala board class 10 result 2022 soon. As per reprts, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declared Kerala SSLC class results tomorrow (June 15). Once declared, students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

A total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2022. Earlier, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for class 10 was expected to be declared on June 10. However, Kerala board Result date is not been officially announced by the department as yet.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office has announced earlier the result of Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be released by June 10. Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at 9 am.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result

  • Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in/ keralapareekshabhavan.in.
  • On the homepage, click the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’ link.
  • Fill the login details such as roll number and click on submit option.
  • The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

