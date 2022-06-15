Search icon
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: DHSE Kerala board class 10 result announced at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: Students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: Nearly 4.26 lakh students have received the Kerala SSLC result 2022 today. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) has declared the Kerala board class 10 result 2022 today June 15. Students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result

  • Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in/ keralapareekshabhavan.in.
  • On the homepage, click the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’ link.
  • Fill the login details such as roll number and click on submit option.
  • The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

 

