Kerala SSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: DHSE Kerala board class 10 result announced at keralaresults.nic.in

File photo

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 DECLARED: Nearly 4.26 lakh students have received the Kerala SSLC result 2022 today. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) has declared the Kerala board class 10 result 2022 today June 15. Students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download marksheet

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result