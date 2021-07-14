Search icon
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 scorecard to be declared today - When, where, how to check marks

Students who appeared in Kerala Class 10 examinations can check their results once released on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 06:46 AM IST

Kerala SSLC Results

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) result 2021 today, i.e on July 14 at 2 pm. Kerala SSLC Result 2021 would be announced by the Education Minister of Kerala V Sivankutty in a press conference. Students who appeared in Kerala Class 10 examinations can check their results once released on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2021

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link - Kerala SSLC Result 2021. The link would be available on the homepage exactly at 2 pm on July 13, 2021.

A new page would reopen. Enter your registration number and date of birth to check Kerala SSLC Result 2021.

Check Kerala SSLC Result 2021 and save the score card once released.

Passing marks

Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in total to get a passing certificate.

Kerala SSLC exams

While all other states had cancelled their class 10 board examinations, Kerala was among the few states which were able to conduct board examination during pandemic. For Kerala SSLC students, exams were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates had appeared for the SSLC examinations.

Students are advised to check the site regularly to stay updated regarding the result notifications.

