Kerala SSLC result 2021: Best ever record with pass percentage of 99.47, over 1.2 lakh get A+ grade

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 which was declared today recorded an all-time high pass percentage. Over 4.2 lakh students had appeared for the Board exams. This is the best-ever-result in history for the state.

As many as 99.47% of students who appeared for the exam, held in the second week of April have cleared it. Last year the pass percentage was 98.8%. The increase in pass percentage this time over the last year is 0.65.

Making the announcement, Education Minister V Sivankutty said the impressive results reflected the resilience and hard work of students, teachers, and parents.

Not only had Kerala held exams but it also carried on the evaluation process amid strict precautions. For SSLC 2021 results, over 12,000 teachers were involved.

The number of students to get A+ grades or more than 90% has also increased this year. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects. This is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got an A + in all subjects.

Due to COVID-19, the state board had restricted the portions to focus areas alone and students were given choice to attempt questions worth 40 marks from a set of questions worth 80 marks.

Kannur district recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.85% of students becoming eligible for higher studies. Wayanad district that recorded the least pass percentage too has a whopping 98.14%.

The record pass percentage is likely to lead to a heavy shortage of Plus One seats. The minister however said the government would make all arrangements so that all those who wish to pursue higher studies will get Plus One seat.

Owing to the pandemic, schools were not physically open during the 2020-21 academic year. Recorded classes telecast via education television channel Victers was the only option given to students.

Where to check results

Students can check their results in the official websites including - keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can also check results at saphlam app.