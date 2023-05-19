Search icon
Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 TODAY: Know how to download marksheet at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Once released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the result will be available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

File photo

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 result is set to be announced today (May 19). Prior to this date change, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had stated that the state's SSLC results will be released on May 20. The Kerala SSLC result will be announced at 3 pm. Once released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the result will be available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 9 to 29. 2023. This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam. Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to host a press conference for Kerala SSLC results declaration. Tomorrow will also see the release of information regarding SAY exams and the rechecking of results.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 link
  • Enter roll number, date of birth
  • Submit and download Kerala Class 10 board result

