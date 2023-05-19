Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 DECLARED at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

File photo

Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 result has been announced today (May 19). Earlier, Kerala's Minister for General Education V Sivankutty announced to declare Kerala SSLC results on May 20 which is was preponed to May 19, 2023. The Kerala SSLC result was announced at 3 pm. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan class 10 result is available on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and other official websites.

Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 9 to 29. 2023. This year, over 4.5 lakh students were eligible to appear in the annual Class 10 final exam. Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to host a press conference for Kerala SSLC results declaration. Tomorrow will also see the release of information regarding SAY exams and the rechecking of results.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How To Check