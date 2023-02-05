Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 to be released soon at keralapareekshabhavan.in, check tentative date

File photo

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to release the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam admit card soon. Once released, head of the schools can download the Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 through the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

As per reports, Kerala SSLC admit card will be released on February 13. The board will begin the Kerala Class 10 exams 2023 on March 9 with First Language Part 1: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), Arabic Oriental and will conclude with First Language Part 2: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Special English, Fisheries Science, Arabic Oriental - Part 2.

The Kerala board Class 10 board exam timetable has been released on the official website – sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 10 exam will commence on March 9 and will conclude on March 29, 2023.

Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website -- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Go to the login section on the homepage.

Enter the login details and click on the submit option.

The Kerala Board Class 10 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Head of the Schools can download the Kerala SSLC admit Card 2023.

