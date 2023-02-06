Search icon
Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 released: Know how and where to check

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 has been released at the official website-- kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 released | Photo : PTI

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2023 on the official website-- kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Karnataka Class 10 Board Exam 2023 can now download their admit card from the official website. 

It is advised to all school authorities to download the admit card at the earliest and provide it to the students. As per the notice, this is the last chance to check and finalise the details of the students and the same details will be entered in the final admit card and mark sheets of the students.

Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • Then click on SSLC tab and select school login
  • Enter the login id and password and download the hall ticket
  • Take a print out of the same.

As per the exam schedule, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided to conduct the SSLC examination from April 4 till April 15. The exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:45 for a few papers and for one of the papers, the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

