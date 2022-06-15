Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 declared, online link active now: Websites, how to check and more here

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) has declared the Kerala board class 10 result 2022 today. The online link to check the Kerala SSLC Result has also been activated. Students will be able to download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 mark sheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Result details

This year 99.26 per cent of students have passed the Kerala SSLC Exam 2022, which is a dip from last years 99.47 per cent pass percentage. This year a total of 2314 schools have recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage at the Kerala SSLC board result.

254 with hearing disabilities appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams 2022 and secured a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check

Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

and keralapareekshabhavan.in. On the homepage, click the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’ link.

Fill the login details such as roll number and click on submit option.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 were conducted in the months of March and April. The Kerala SSLC exams 2022 were held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.

