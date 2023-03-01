Kerala SET 2023 Result declared at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in: How to check here

Kerala SET 2023 Result | Photo: PTI

The Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) result 2023 has been released today (March 1) by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Kerala SET Result 2023 from the official website-- lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SET 2023 exam was conducted on January 22. The answer key for Kerala SET 2023 was released on January 23.

Kerala SET Result 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Jan-2023 Result” link

Key in your roll number

Check Kerala SET 2023 result

Take a printout for future reference.

