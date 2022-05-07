Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Application process begins today for Police Constable posts, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is inviting applications for 199 Police Constables posts. The last date to apply is May 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Police Constable (India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing)

No. of Vacancy: 199

Pay Scale: 31100 – 66800/-

Department: Police (India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing)

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have passed in SSLC examination or its equivalent.

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website keralapsc.gov.in on.

Last date for online application submission: May 18, 2022

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on the endurance test, Written Test and physical efficiency test.

Kerala PSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 notification: https://keralapsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/2022-05/noti_136_22.pdf