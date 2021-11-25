Kerala Plus One Result 2021: DHSE +1 results likely to be declared SOON on dhsekerala.gov.in

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) to declare the result of Kerala Plus One 2021 soon. The result was expected to be declared on November 24, 2021. However, no official date has been confirmed yet. As per media updates, DHSE Kerala Plus One 2021 result can be declared soon. Students will be able to check the results on the official website of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One 2021 exam was conducted in September after the Supreme Court of India allowed the state government to conduct the exam.

As per the sources, the result is expected to be declared after Thursday, November 25, 2021. However, the board will announce the confirmed date of Kerala Plus One Result 2021 before the declaration of the results.

The timetable for Kerala Plus One was released after the state government received a nod from Supreme Court to conduct DHSE +1 exams in offline mode. The exam was concluded on October 18, 2021. For DHSE +1 exam, separate guidelines for subjects with practical exams and those without practicals was released.

The Kerala DHSE Kerala declared the Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021, also called the Kerala plus two results 2021 on July 28 in which a total of 136 schools have secured 100% result.

How to check the DHSE Kerala Plus One 2021 result on the official website of DHSE Kerala:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board i.e. dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the results tab available on the homepage,.

Step 3: Now, click on the result link on the new page.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen'.