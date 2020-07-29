Kerala Plus One Result 2020 declared, check @keralaresults.nic.in.

Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the results for the Kerala class 11 exams. Candidates can check the results on keralaresults.nic.in.

The results were published on the official website at 11 AM on Wednesday (today).

Students can also check their results on dhsekerala.gov.in.

The results were declared by the state Education Minister C Raveendranath. He announced the result dates last week.

Steps to check the Kerala Plus One Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link-DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2020

Step 3. Enter the roll number.

Step 4. Enter the date of birth.

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Students can now check the official website for scorecard, toppers list, pass percentage.

In the Kerala DHSE class 12 results, which was declared earlier, the pass percentage had registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent as it is 85.13 per cent in 2020 as compared to 84.33 per cent in 2019.

A total of 3.75 lakh students had appeared for Kerala class 12 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.