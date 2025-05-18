Once the Kerala plus two results 2025 are announced, students can check and download their results on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to announce the result of Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025 soon. As per the Indian Express report, Kerala Plus 2 class 12 result will be declared on May 21, 2025 (as per the State’s Education Minister V Sivankutty). However, an official notification for the same is yet to be released by the authorities.

Once the Kerala plus two results 2025 are announced, students can check and download their results on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Visit the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, or dhsekerala.gov.in,

Click on DHSE Kerala plus two result 2025 link

Submit the registration/roll number and date of birth.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will appear on the screen

View and download mark sheet PDF

Keep it safe for future reference

Details Mentioned on DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2025

Student name

Roll number

Date of birth

Guardian’s name

Aggregate marks

Subject-wise marks

Category

Qualifying status