Kerala NEET innerwear row: NTA allows affected candidates to re-appear for medical entrance, details here

NEET innerwear row | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come to the decision to allow medical aspirants who were affected by the incident where girls were forced to remove their innerwear at a NEET exam centre in Kerala, to re-appear for the exam on September 4.

Kerala Police arrested seven persons in connection with it. They were released on bail soon after. The girls' parents had raised their voices against the "inhuman act" by the invigilators saying their wards were totally "devastated" which impacted their performance.

Consequent to this, a three-member team of officials attached to NEET conducted a probe into the incident and submitted a report on the mental agony the girls had to undergo.

Based on the report, the testing authorities decided to conduct a re-examination only for the affected girls if they wish at a new centre in the Kollam district. Those arrested then included the Mar Thoma Institute of IT's Vice-Principal ( the college where the test was held last month) And NEET exam Centre Superintendent, Priji Kurian Issac and NTA observer Dr Shamnad.

Two women staff members of the college and three others of the testing agency - Star Training Academy were also among those arrested. They were charged under the IPC's Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

(With inputs from IANS)

Read: NTA releases CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download