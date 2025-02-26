Kerala Lottery Result February 26: The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results February 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday on February 26, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday results for February 26, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore.

Kerala Lottery Result February 26: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced

(For the tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY February 26: FIFTY FIFTY FF-130 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000