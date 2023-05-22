Kerala DHSE Result 2023: Kerala Plus 2 Results for Class 12th releasing this week, steps to check scores via SMS

Kerala Board officials are all set to announce the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 this week. As per the official statement of Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023, Thursday. It is important to note that the SSLC Results which were supposed to release on May 20, 2023, were released a day earlier on May 19, 2023.
The Kerala Plus 2 Results 2023 will be announced by the Kerala Education Minister for Class 12th. A total of 4,42,067 students appeared for the board exams which were held from March 10 to 30, 2023.
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2023 Date and Time
Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2023 will be declared on the official website on May 25, 2023. The timing for the announcement of the results is yet to be declared. A confirmation regarding both the date and the time of the results is expected in a few days.
Websites to check Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023
Kerala Education Minister will first be announcing the board results in an official press conference. Here are the websites to check the results from;
www.keralaresults.nic.in
www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2023 Steps to Check Scores
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Board website
Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE Plus 2 Result' link
Step 3: Enter the class 12 registration number and date of birth in the given link
Step 4: Download the board result for further use.
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2023 Check Scores via SMS
Send the SMS in the given format; type KERALA12<SPACE>REGISTRATION NUMBER
Now, send the message to 56263.