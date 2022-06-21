Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Kerala board 12th result TODAY at 11 am, know websites to check scores

The Department of Higher Secondary (DHSE) is all set to announce the Kerala Class 12 exam 2022 result today - June 21, 2022. Notably, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 11 am via press conference, after which the Kerala Class 12 board result 2022 will be made available online for candidates to check.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check results
Official website to check marks
www.keralaresults.nic.in
results.kerala.nic.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
kerala.gov.in
dhsekerala.gov.in
The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 will also be available via official apps
Saphlam
PRD Live
(These apps are all available on PlayStore)
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Know the basic things you will need to check in your online results
Personal Details
Calculation
Grade & Marks parity
Spellings
Pass/ Fail Status
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Steps to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login details
Step 4: After you submit the details, your result will then be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the details mentioned in it thoroughly.
Step 6: Take a printout, and keep a hard copy for future use.
Students will be able to check the Kerala Board class 12 result 2022 through SMS as well. Students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.