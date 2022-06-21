Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Kerala board 12th result TODAY at 11 am, know websites to check scores

File Photo

The Department of Higher Secondary (DHSE) is all set to announce the Kerala Class 12 exam 2022 result today - June 21, 2022. Notably, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 11 am via press conference, after which the Kerala Class 12 board result 2022 will be made available online for candidates to check.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check results

Official website to check marks

www.keralaresults.nic.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 will also be available via official apps

Saphlam

PRD Live

(These apps are all available on PlayStore)

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Know the basic things you will need to check in your online results

Personal Details

Calculation

Grade & Marks parity

Spellings

Pass/ Fail Status

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: After you submit the details, your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in it thoroughly.

Step 6: Take a printout, and keep a hard copy for future use.

Students will be able to check the Kerala Board class 12 result 2022 through SMS as well. Students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.